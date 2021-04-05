Report: Trooper tackles fleeing motorcyclist driving through Sullivan County crash scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kingsport man is facing several charges after being tackled by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper while he drove his motorcycle through a car crash scene in Sullivan County, according to a police report.

A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office states Brian Anthony Kelly, 43, was seen driving erratically just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Goshen Valley Road in Hawkins County.

A sheriff’s deputy watched Kelly cross a double-yellow line, speed and weave in and out of a field and roadway before terminating his pursuit on Beech Creek Road.

The deputy made the call to end the pursuit knowing there was a crash being worked by THP.

The report states that a few moments later, dispatch notified the deputy that Trooper Chris Vaughan was able to “tackle the driver off the motorcycle and detain him.”

The deputy was able to identify Kelly as the driver and said Kelly had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. A field sobriety test was unable to be given due to his level of impairment.

Nearly 10 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine were also found in Kelly’s possession.

Kelly faces charges of overtaking a vehicle on left, speeding, failure to observe a stop sign, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license (sixth offense), driving an unregistered vehicle, violation of financial responsibility law, evading arrest, DUI (fifth offense), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while in possession of methamphetamine.