Report: Tri-Cities Airport contributed $233 million to region’s economy in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities Airport had an economic impact of more than $233 million and brought in more than 80,000 visitors in 2019, according to a new report by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The report says the airport contributed $233,294,000 to the region’s economy, including $80.6 million through payroll and $109.2 million in visitor spending.

Tri-Cities Airport supported 1,661 jobs in 2019 as well, according to the report.

The airport says it is also home to 28 companies that employ more than 400 people.

The five other, smaller airports in the Tennessee portion of News Channel 11’s viewing area contributed nearly $35.7 million to the region’s economy and supported 278 jobs.

Elizabethton Municipal Airport

Total jobs: 74

Total payroll: $4,071,000

Visitor spending contribution: $1,756,000

Total economic impact: $9,651,000

Greeneville Municipal Airport

Total jobs: 180

Total payroll: $8,414,000

Visitor spending contribution: $3,789,000

Total economic impact: $23,323,000

Hawkins County Airport (Rogersville)

Total jobs: 11

Total payroll: $595,000

Visitor spending contribution: $9,000

Total economic impact: $1,421,000

Johnson City Airport

Total jobs: 5

Total payroll: $131,000

Visitor spending contribution: <$1,000

Total economic impact: $292,000

Johnson County Airport (Mountain City)

Total jobs: 8

Total payroll: $374,000

Visitor spending contribution: $39,000

Total economic impact: $1,004,000

Tri-Cities Airport

Jobs: 1,661

Total payroll: $80,617,000

Visitor spending contribution: $109,200,000

Total economic impact: $233,294,000