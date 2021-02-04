Report: Tri-Cities Airport contributed $233 million to region’s economy in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities Airport had an economic impact of more than $233 million and brought in more than 80,000 visitors in 2019, according to a new report by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The report says the airport contributed $233,294,000 to the region’s economy, including $80.6 million through payroll and $109.2 million in visitor spending.
Tri-Cities Airport supported 1,661 jobs in 2019 as well, according to the report.
The airport says it is also home to 28 companies that employ more than 400 people.
The five other, smaller airports in the Tennessee portion of News Channel 11’s viewing area contributed nearly $35.7 million to the region’s economy and supported 278 jobs.
Elizabethton Municipal Airport
Total jobs: 74
Total payroll: $4,071,000
Visitor spending contribution: $1,756,000
Total economic impact: $9,651,000
Greeneville Municipal Airport
Total jobs: 180
Total payroll: $8,414,000
Visitor spending contribution: $3,789,000
Total economic impact: $23,323,000
Hawkins County Airport (Rogersville)
Total jobs: 11
Total payroll: $595,000
Visitor spending contribution: $9,000
Total economic impact: $1,421,000
Johnson City Airport
Total jobs: 5
Total payroll: $131,000
Visitor spending contribution: <$1,000
Total economic impact: $292,000
Johnson County Airport (Mountain City)
Total jobs: 8
Total payroll: $374,000
Visitor spending contribution: $39,000
Total economic impact: $1,004,000
Tri-Cities Airport
Jobs: 1,661
Total payroll: $80,617,000
Visitor spending contribution: $109,200,000
Total economic impact: $233,294,000