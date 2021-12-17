Report: Suspect identified as male in shooting of Science Hill student

Investigators collect evidence from a shooting scene on the 1100 block of Sunset Court on Wednesday. (PHOTO: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report obtained by News Channel 11 revealed new information surrounding a shooting that injured a 17-year-old Science Hill high school student Wednesday.

The report lists no other details regarding the suspect other than it is a male.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday injuring the 17-year-old boy. The report lists that the juvenile was shot in the head.

News Channel 11 spoke with the father of the victim Thursday. He said his son remains in the hospital.

The police report also listed that when an arrest is made, the suspect will face aggravated assault and weapon law violations charges.

News Channel 11 has submitted a request to officials for a supplementary report of the shooting.

Any information regarding the shooting can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 423-434-6158 or by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411.