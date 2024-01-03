JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Only two states recycle less than Tennessee, a newly released report says, and getting those bottles, cans and cardboard packages to a recycling facility has gotten less – not more – convenient in Northeast Tennessee over the past year.

“Municipalities are being faced with higher costs related to things like fuel, labor costs, so actually operating the services, those costs have gone up,” Eunomia Research’s Sarah Edwards, who directed the 2023 report for Ball Corp., told News Channel 11 Wednesday. “Cost to dispose of the materials has gone up and generally the markets are still fluctuating.”

Indeed, 2023 was not a banner year for recycling in Northeast Tennessee. Both Kingsport and Jonesborough ended their curbside recycling programs, leaving Johnson City — which started Tennessee’s first curbside program in 1989 — as the only area government offering its citizens that level of convenience. Elizabethton shut down two convenience centers where people could bring their recyclables, though Carter County later added a single site as a replacement.

Those changes locally came two years after the measurement year for the Eunomia report. “The 50 States of Recycling” used 2021 data, which showed that recycling rates had stagnated since the first report in 2018. Excluding “fiber and flexible plastics,” much of which comes from the commercial sector, Tennessee had a packaging recycling rate of 5%, meaning of all the included packaging weight generated in the state, only 5% actually got recycled.

Only Louisiana (4%) and West Virginia (2%) were lower. Just 12 states had rates above 30%, with only Maine and Vermont topping 50%. The median was Virginia’s 18% rate.

Carter County resident Lisa Sisk uses the recycling convenience center in Johnson City, Tenn. Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

Along with higher costs and lower returns for materials, Edwards said the packaging industry has introduced some new materials that aren’t recyclable. People sometimes add those to recycling containers, which decreases the “total recycling rate” due to sorting losses at material recovery facilities (MRFs).

Add in the additional difficulty of generating enough volume to make the economics work, and rural areas in particular tend to struggle to maintain convenient options for residents to recycle.

“All of these things adds up to the challenges that municipalities are facing in trying to provide these services,” Edwards said.

‘China Sword’ carves up Kingsport’s curbside program

Those factors pressed Kingsport starting about a decade ago, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds told News Channel 11 last summer. The city used a sorting program early in its days of curbside recycling, like the one in Johnson City where workers sort materials at the truck.

Around 2007 it transitioned to a “single-stream” program, sending its materials unsorted to an MRF in Knoxville, WestRock. In the early 2010s, much of that material, after processing and sorting, went on to China for the production of recycled goods.

In 2017, China’s government implemented “Operation National Sword,” which greatly increased how stringently it reviewed recyclable waste imports, with the country citing environmental issues from contaminants in recyclables. McReynolds said that greatly impacted MRFs and in turn municipalities like Kingsport.

The city’s costs had been rising going into 2020, and then WestRock said it would need to amend its contract, “adding a significant increase in cost,” McReynolds said.

Hoping the market might turn, Kingsport hit the pause button, but last year the city made the call: collect everyone’s curbside bins, ramp up its number and locations of convenience centers and have a cleaner product to market than a single stream.

The current program is being done in coordination with Sullivan County, which actually collects and markets the pre-sorted materials.

“This is dynamic, and if curbside becomes viable in the future then we have both,” McReynolds said. “We have the convenience centers, because once you build them they’re there, and then we push back out curbside recycling.”

Pat Ayers is one Kingsporter who’s continued to recycle in the absence of the blue bins. That’s not to say he doesn’t miss the convenience.

“When the city did it, it was fantastic, because they encouraged people to recycle and it’s easy if they come to your door,” Ayers said.

“I understand financially why they stopped it, because it was costing them more money than it was saving them. But it would be nice if they brought back the blue bins.”

The retiree said he’s “not a tree hugger per se,” but has made the choice to continue recycling despite the decreased convenience. He added, though, that he doesn’t tend to see many people at the convenience center.

“If it’s really inconvenient, people aren’t going to do it,” he said.

Eunomia’s Edwards said the elimination of convenient recycling options affects people with higher incomes the least as they often have greater resources to continue recycling — including through private-subscription outfits that have begun to emerge in the absence of alternatives.

“I think ultimately most households don’t like to see their rubbish or their waste being strewn in the environment, they take pride in where they live and they want to be able to contribute to reduce the impact of what they consume on the environment.”

Money on the table?

Edwards said the arguments for more recycling extend beyond environmental. She said companies that produce packaging realize the economic benefits of being able to tout so-called “net zero” business practices, in which they can show they’re not contributing carbon to the atmosphere.

A graphic from the Eunomia/Ball ’50 States of Recycling’ report showing potential increased economic impact if Tennessee were to implement Extended Producer Responsibility and Recycling Refund policies. (Eunomia/Ball Corp.)

“They’ve all made their own commitments to use recycled content … and they can’t do it without these policies now,” she said. That’s because without enough material available for recycling, they won’t be able to access enough recycled content.

The Eunomia study says the best way to get there is through individual states passing a combination of two types of legislation. One is modernized recycling refund programs (RR), traditionally called “bottle bills,” and the other is a newer concept called Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

In essence, EPR programs shift the cost of local recycling programs from taxpayers and local governments to the producers of paper and packaging products.

While that may sound like the kind of thing corporations might fight tooth and nail, Edwards said the four states that have adopted such legislation and the 20 that have introduced it have the most success working with, not against, the producers.

“In some states, they might not be actively supporting them, but the tide is that they’re not really objecting to them as long as they get some key clauses within those policies,” Edwards said.

Eunomia’s study estimates that within 5 to 10 years after implementing EPR programs, states could achieve residential recycling rates of 50 to 65 percent. Add in recycling refunds that are consumer-driven and pay enough to the people returning containers, and the rates for beverage containers, which are an important component of the total, can quickly hit about 90%.

The result, the study maintains, is not only less litter and fewer greenhouse gas emissions but roughly a doubling in value added to the economy, from $7.3 billion annually to $17.4 billion, excluding wages. The impact of recycling-related jobs is projected to rise 136%, to $23.4 billion from the current $9.9 billion.

In Tennessee, those increases are projected to be even greater if the state implemented both EPR and RR policies. Projected gross value added to the economy would rise from its 2021 estimate of $72.4 million to $371.3 million — a quintupling compared to the national doubling.

Wage-wise, the current $97.2 million, equivalent to 1,706 jobs, would also quintuple to $498.2 million, equivalent to 9,363 jobs using the study’s projections. The projections are based on a 65% rate for residential packaging and a 90% recycling rate for beverage containers.