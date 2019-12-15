REPORT: Responses continue after MLB threatens to drop minor league teams

(WJHL) — Work continues to keep Minor League Baseball going strong across the United States.

Major League Baseball has proposed a plan to eliminate 42 of those teams, including five Appalachian League teams in our region.

Representatives from the minor leagues and MLB met last week during the winter meetings to negotiate a new agreement. The current contract in place is slated to expire at the end of the 2020 season.

This the four page memo issued by MiLB

According to CBS Sports, MLB said if needs are not addressed, they would essentially abandon the minor league saying in part, “MLB clubs will be free to affiliate with any minor league team or potential team in the United States, including independent league teams and cities which are not permitted to compete for an affiliate under the current agreement.”

MiLB issued a statement on Saturday, saying they are hoping to continue negotiations and defended their actions of releasing the memos.

The recent move by MLB drew criticism online, including a tweet from 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

I’m outraged, @MLB. Threatening to walk away from the entire minor league system is the exact opposite of negotiating in good faith. pic.twitter.com/sSFcGO0KGc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 14, 2019

Talks are expected to continue in the coming months.

