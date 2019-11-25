Report: Man hospitalized after crashing into Carter Co. home, arrested for DUI

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was hospitalized and charged after deputies found him injured following a vehicle crash into a home.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Harley Barnett was found beside his Nissan Frontier, which had crashed into a home on Old Bristol Highway around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The report says a rib was protruding from Barnett’s shirt when they arrived.

Barnett was alert and speaking when deputies arrived. He reportedly admitted to deputies that he got intoxicated at Capone’s in Johnson City and was on his way to a home farther down on Old Bristol Highway.

Deputies also reported seeing an open bottle of Bud Light just outside of the driver side door of the truck, and an opened 18-pack of Bud Light was found in the back seat.

EMTs arrived and transported Barnett to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment due to the serious nature of his injuries.

The report says Barnett’s truck had driven through a fence and front yard of another home before continuing into the driveway of the home he crashed into.

Before crashing into the home, Barnett’s vehicle also hit a Ford Focus in the driveway, which then hit another vehicle beside the garage.

Barnett was charged with DUI and open container law violation.

The truck was not seized due to damage.