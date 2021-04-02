Report: Man arrested for impersonating Carter Co. constable after Unicoi police found drugs in vehicle

UNICOI CO., Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested for impersonating a Carter County constable on Thursday night.

According to an arrest report, a patrol officer with the Town of Unicoi Police Department noticed a pickup truck with its hazard lights flashing in a Dollar General parking lot.

The officer found Bobby Joe Mooney, 36, unconscious in the front seat and a “pill bottle with a green leafy substance” near the center console, according to the report.

Reportedly, Mooney gave verbal consent to the officer to search the vehicle which revealed illegal pills, a box with a crystallized substance and marijuana.

The report states when a citation was issued for Mooney, he signed it as “Jerry Miller,” which was discovered to be the identity of an elected Constable in Carter County.

Upon further investigation, the charging officer reportedly made contact with Miller. The constable said Mooney used his identification twice before when dealing with law enforcement.

Mooney was also driving on a revoked license with active warrants out of Unicoi County.

Mooney is charged with forgery, identity theft, evading arrest, simple possession and driving on a revoked license.