Report: Man arrested after shooting at Kingsport gas station involving BB gun

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly shooting a person in the parking lot of a Kingsport gas station with a BB gun.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the Minute Market on East Center Street at 3:06 p.m. after receiving calls of a shooting.

The report says officers were told the suspect was a black male in a red Chicago Bulls jersey. The suspect had reportedly shot someone in a white truck in the gas station parking lot.

A man parked at the gas station flagged down officers and asked if they were looking for someone matching the description of the suspect.

Officers were told the suspect, later identified as Joseph Johnson, was running toward Center Street.

Joseph, 37, of Kingsport, was found near the intersection of Center Street and Oak Street, where he was taken into custody.

Joseph was transported to the Kingsport City Jail, where a glass pipe was found on his person.

The report says a firearm was found in a yellow Dollar General bag in a vacant lot near where Johnson was found. The firearm was a black BB gun.

Johnson was charged with reckless endangerment and simple assault.

KPD reports the occupants of the truck were found at Smiling Billy’s Carwash on East Center Street.

EMS responded to treat the driver for a wound on his arm.