Report: Man arrested after officer sees him allegedly steal jewelry from Elizabethton Walmart

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested at the Walmart on Overmountain Drive after an officer allegedly saw him use a metal rod to hook and steal jewelry in a display case.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, an officer was patrolling inside the store on Saturday after receiving multiple calls about shoplifters in the store.

The officer reported seeing Keith Eads wearing a hoodie in the jewelry department and sliding a metal rod under the plexiglass display.

The report said Eads was seen hooking an item and sliding it out to where he could reach it and place it in his hoodie front pocket.

Eads was confronted but ran from the officer.

EPD reports Eads was told several times to stop, and at one point, Eads responded “no.”

Eads eventually fell and gave up. Officers then arrested him.

The jewelry was found in Eads’ front hoodie pocket and he told officers he had three items. The total value of the jewelry items was $214.

A warrant check showed that Eads had warrants out of Johnson City and Virginia.

He was transported to the Carter County Jail and charged with Evading Arrest and Shoplifting.

Eads is scheduled to appear in Carter County General Sessions Court on February 21.