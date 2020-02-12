Report: Man arrested after Elizabethton officers see liquor bottle in front seat while directing traffic at Milligan Hwy crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after he tried to proceed through a crash scene on Milligan Highway in Elizabethton and officers saw a bottle of vodka between his legs in the front seat.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, Roy Little, 50, of Johnson City, was attempting to get through a crash scene on Tuesday on Milligan Highway when officers assisting with traffic spoke with him.

The report says Little appeared to have glassy eyes and officers could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

An officer allegedly saw a 100 proof Smirnoff liquor bottle in Little’s seat between his legs, according to the report.

Little was asked to exit the vehicle and perform a set of Standard Field Sobriety Tests. The report says Little agreed and performed them in a manner consistent with an intoxicated person.

Little was arrested and charged with the Driving Under the Influence 3rd Offense and Open Container.

The report says Little has two previous DUIs out of Carter County General Sessions and Criminal Court.

EPD reports that Little consented to a blood draw, which was collected later by medical staff.

He was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.