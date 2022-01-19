Report: KPD arrests man accused of threatening someone with gun

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) arrested a man Monday after receiving a call of an individual threatening another person with a gun in the Model City Apartments parking lot.

An incident report from the KPD reads that a resident at the apartment complex noticed a man staring at him as the resident exited his car to walk toward his apartment.

The resident asked the man “what he was staring at,” according to the report, to which the man reportedly responded, “he could stare at whoever he wanted to,” and then allegedly pointed a silver revolver at the man and threatened to shoot him.

The resident called 911, during which time the suspect left the scene. When Kingsport police arrived, the suspect returned to the parking lot, and authorities asked him to step outside his vehicle.

The suspect, identified by police as Clyde Guy, 53, “immediately reached into his right front jacket pocket and pulled out a black bulldog leather holster and stated that the gun was not real and he had thrown it in the trashcan at the Walmart on West Stone Drive,” according to the report.

Police claim that Guy changed his story by adding that he had a piece of metal shaped like a gun before authorities arrested him for aggravated assault.

Guy was transported to the city jail.

Officers searched Walmart, but nothing was located in the trashcans, the report revealed.