Report: JC city manager inappropriately berated employee, no evidence of ‘undue influence’ around building codes enforcement

Outside attorney found multiple instances of berating and demeaning comments to subordinates

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson sometimes uses “language and a temperament that many would consider to be unprofessional, overbearing and, perhaps even, ‘bullying,'” an independent investigation that included interviews with 20 current employees found.

A lengthy report from Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback, stemming from a formal complaint by a city employee, noted, however, that Peterson has a strong track record of leading the city and did not find any evidence Peterson exercised “undue influence” over building code enforcement.

Lauderback wrote that a parallel track record of a management approach that “can and does cross the border of profane and demeaning” affects morale and opens the city to potential litigation.

One of the emails that sparked Roger Davis’s formal complaint.

He also suggested Peterson could change that element of his management style “with ample direction and perhaps additional training.”

Lauderback wrote that both Peterson and Davis were “cordial, professional and forthcoming” in their interviews with him and that Peterson acknowledged his actions in the matter that spurred the complaint were wrong.

The city commission is set to complete a delayed performance review of Peterson by the end of January and plans to incorporate findings from the report into that.

Fire prevention officer Roger Davis alleged both bullying behavior and undue influence over codes issues in his September formal complaint, which prompted then-Mayor Jenny Brock to solicit an investigation. Lauderback’s report became public Wednesday.

Lauderback said numerous employees, mostly associated with the fire and building departments, described Peterson’s management style as sometimes demeaning. Included were descriptions of Peterson saying multiple times a subordinate “‘needs to be looking for a new job,’ or words to that affect…”

Without documentation regarding job performance, Lauderback wrote, “using such phrases is destructive for morale and inappropriate. In other words, using such statements as merely a motivational tool should be stopped immediately.”

Lauderback made several strong suggestions that the city commission take some action.

“To the extent that the commission desires to act to condemn that type of behavior and language by Mr. Peterson, be it as it relates to the Roger Davis complaint or otherwise, I think such a course of action would be appropriate,” Lauderback wrote.

“That could include, but not be limited to, a public censure or admonishment of his actions. Certainly, training for him would be a reasonable requirement.”

Lauderback noted the possibilities that the city could risk legal action in the future and that the climate created by serial demeaning of some employees is bad for overall morale.

In the case of Davis and a mid-August incident surrounding use of the old Ashe Street courthouse to house homeless COVID patients, Lauderback found Peterson “unnecessarily berat(ed) an employee who by all accounts was just trying to do his job on a Saturday morning…”

Lauderback suggested the commission, which he noted has been “accepting and generally pleased” with Peterson’s work, “look itself in the eye” when considering whether “the ends justify the means” when it comes to Peterson’s management style.

“Acceptance of this type of ‘management’ will logically result in a trickle-down effect to department heads, etc.,” he wrote. “Again, this works in certain situations, but in most it does not and can eventually lead to unwanted litigation.”

Mayor Joe Wise referenced morale and talent attraction and retention in an interview Tuesday night following the city commission’s initial discussion of the report.

He suggested the city will get the best from its employees by encouraging “an environment of appropriate risk-taking, exploration, innovation, self-reflection.”

“I think as a city we have opportunities to support and encourage and facilitate more of that and it’s in our interest to reward people who look at things that have always been the way they’ve always been and say, ‘but why not? Why can’t we do this better, why can’t we do this different…

“I think the only way you’re going to get to something that looks like that is to be willing to encourage and embrace and reward and incentivize that kind of effort.”

Wise said the commission should finish its evaluation and take any action related to the report within weeks.

You can read the full report here.