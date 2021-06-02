Report: Homeowner says she saw people with gas can near abandoned Kingsport church before fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport homeowner told police she saw two people with a gas can approach an abandoned church building Tuesday night before a fire occurred.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Ashwood Avenue at 10:03 p.m. due to a fire at the abandoned Highland Freewill Baptist Church.

Flames were still visible in the church when officers arrived, but the Kingsport Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire.

KFD Deputy Chief Jim Carter told News Channel 11 that Tuesday marked the second fire at the building since Sunday. Carter also said there was no power connected to the building, ruling out the possibility of an electrical fire.

News Channel 11’s team at the scene saw graffiti inside the abandoned church, but it was unclear if that was related to the fire.

The police report states officers spoke with a nearby homeowner who has security cameras outside her house. The cameras do not record video, according to KPD.

The homeowner told officers that around 9:42 p.m., she saw a man with no shirt and a woman with dark hair “carrying a small gas can.” The pair was reportedly walking north on Sycamore Street toward Ashwood Avenue.

According to the homeowner, the woman sat on the curb nearby and smoked a cigarette while the man walked toward the church on Ashwood Avenue.

The man reportedly returned “a few moments later” and the two walked west on Ashwood Avenue.

The homeowner says she saw a “bright light coming from the church” and walked over to find the building on fire.

KPD reports the homeowner was unable to check her footage since the cameras don’t record. She was unable to provide any other description of the people with the gas can.

The report states officers “spoke to Kingsport Fire Inspector Roger Hensley who stated that the fire is suspected as an arson.” Hensley then spoke with the homeowner and other neighbors.

According to KPD samples from the fire scene have been collected and will be sent to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab.