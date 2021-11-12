Report: Hawkins Co. man facing several charges after hitting officer in face with stun gun

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday after leading police on a chase through a wooded area and hitting one officer with a stun gun, according to a police report.

The report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office states that Aaron Murray, 45, Rogersville, was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Murray’s charges stem from an incident after police say he ran from the scene as law enforcement responded to a domestic call. The report states Murray ran into a wooded area behind the home.

A Surgoinsville Police Department officer reportedly used a stun gun to catch Murray, and as a struggle followed, a sergeant with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office saw Murray grab the stun gun and hit the officer in the face with it, according to an affidavit.

The struggle broke the officer’s glasses and allowed Murray to flee again, according to the report, and police used a stun gun for a second time to arrest Murray.

Murray was transported to the jail for booking, according to the affidavit, and the victim of the original domestic call refused treatment but said that “her arm may be broken.” The report also states the victim had obvious signs of injuries such as “redness” and “bruising.”