Report: Hawkins Co. inmate charged after allegedly taking lapel off officer’s uniform, striking him with it

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an officer in the Hawkins County Detention Rogersville Facility.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, officers at the facility were attempting to finish the intake process on Sheena Johnson, 35, who had recently been brought to the facility, when she became belligerent and verbally abusive.

The report says Johnson was told to return to her cell due to her actions, but she refused to follow commands and grabbed the lapel strip off an officer’s uniform.

The officer Johnson had allegedly grabbed the lapel strip from attempted to restrain her while she began to strike him in the left abdomen area.

Johnson was restrained and eventually stopped resisting and complied.

Johnson was once again told to go to her cell but reportedly began resisting again.

A brief struggle ensued, and Johnson was secured in her cell.

The officer assaulted received bruising and swelling to his knees and a scratch above his elbow, according to the report.

Johnson was charged with assault on an officer and resisting arrest.