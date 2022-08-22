CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s longtime mayor, Dennis Deal, misused both city property and city staff with staff performing work for him under pressure “for fear of losing their jobs,” a state investigative report says.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigated Church Hill in a probe that also found the city’s former court clerk, Stacy Mayes, stole more than $2,900 from the city in 2021. Mayes worked in that role from 2015 until late 2021.

The TCO investigation into other aspects of the city’s affairs included interviews with city employees, which “revealed the mayor had been misusing city personnel and assets during his tenure,” the report states.

The investigation also found numerous internal control and compliance deficiencies, which the report said “can be attributed to the lack of management oversight and inadequate maintenance of accounting records.”

Specifics surrounding Deal that were mentioned include employees saying Deal used city tools and equipment for his personal benefit, including a chainsaw and pressure washer, and that he also used city-purchased weed killer for his own property.

Employees told investigators they worked on automobiles owned by the mayor. Investigators found Deal and employees “used city equipment, the maintenance shop, and city time to work on the mayor’s personal property during the time period examined.”

The report includes a photo from April 2021 showing Deal’s personal truck inside the city maintenance shop. Investigators weren’t able to determine whether city supplies were used for work “on automobiles owned by the mayor.”

Deal, who won a sixth four-year term in 2020 with a greater than 2-1 margin over Mt. Carmel Police Chief Kenny Lunsford, Jr., admitted to using a city chainsaw and pressure washer and receiving weed killer from the city for his personal benefit. He told investigators “he had worked on personal vehicles in the city garage.”

Deal, who has been mayor since 2000, “stated that, prior to speaking with investigators, he did not realize using city equipment, city supplies or the city garage for his personal use was wrong.”

Other deficiencies found in the investigation included:

City officials violating the garbage policy by parking trucks at private residences and allowing private citizens to load rubbish from contracting jobs, remodels or tree cuttings, which private citizens are supposed to haul off themselves. Staff would later retrieve the loaded vehicles and take the trash to the landfill.

Improperly accounting for equipment inventory.

Multiple purchasing deficiencies stemming from a lack of management oversight. These included not using purchase orders, failure to pay city credit cards on time and accruing late fees, inadequate supporting documentation for some disbursements, and issuing gift cards without proper documentation.

Payroll deficiencies and payroll non-compliance stemming from inadequate management oversight. These included unsigned timesheets, insufficient deductions for insurance, and at least $20,642 of “questionable overtime compensation” to executive employees, who are salaried and not eligible for overtime pay.

A lack of general management oversight that contributed to multiple operating deficiencies.

The report noted that Church Hill officials told TCO they have corrected or intend to correct the deficiencies.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the mayor via email and a phone message requesting comment.