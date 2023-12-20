CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) has released a report on high school graduation and dropout rates throughout the state, which found a Northeast Tennessee school district ranked among the worst for dropouts.

OREA’s report uses federal and state criteria to calculate the graduation and dropout rates. An adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR) is calculated by comparing the number of high school seniors in a district who graduate with the total freshmen who enrolled in the district four years prior. A cohort refers to the number of 9th-grade students who enroll in a given year.

Students who leave the district as transfers, begin homeschooling or move out of the country do not count against an AGR. However, OREA noted that federal guidelines don’t allow states to adjust ACGRs in certain instances, such as students being incarcerated or permanently withdrawn for medical reasons.

According to the OREA report, Tennessee’s ACGR was 89.8% in the 2021-22 school year. The state’s cohort dropout rate was 8.6% in the same year.

Certain subgroups of students were more likely to drop out than others, OREA found in the report. Notably, English learners, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities saw higher dropout rates than the state’s total average.

During the 2021-22 school year, 27 school districts saw dropout rates over 8.6%, which was 2% higher than the 2020-21 school year. Eight districts had dropout rates in excess of 15%.

Carter County Schools had the eighth-highest dropout rate in 2021-22 with 15.1%. Using those figures, the total number of dropouts from that graduating class in Carter County Schools would be roughly 68 students.

Conversely, another Northeast Tennessee school district had one of the lowest dropout rates in the state during that same school year. Greeneville City Schools had the sixth-lowest dropout rate in Tennessee in 2021-22 at 0.5%.

Greeneville City Schools also had one of the highest ACGRs in 2021-22. The ACGR for the district was 98.5% that year, the fifth-highest in the state.

To read OREA’s full report, visit the comptroller’s office website.