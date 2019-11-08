Report: Carter Co. man charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An intoxicated Carter County man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges following an incident on Tower Road.

Steven Long, 52, came home intoxicated, pulled out a 9mm pistol and began arguing with the victim. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, he hit the victim in the head with the grip of the pistol before fleeing the residence.

The report states that once outside, Long pointed the pistol at a neighbor and fired it three times before fleeing into the woods.

Approximately two hours later, Long reportedly returned to the residence. Using a hammer, Long attempted to beat the door down to gain entrance to the residence, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim used a .22 caliber shotgun to fire warning shots at the door that Long was attempting to open with the hammer.

As officers approached the porch of the residence, they spotted Long standing in the living room and ordered him to show them his hands and to lay on the floor. Long did not do as told, instead “putting his hands in his pockets and pulling on his coat.”

According to the deputy’s report, Long was “taken to the ground” and handcuffed.

Long then started yelling that “he had just lost his pistol in the woods and he needed to find it.”

Long is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.