Report: Burglar snatches victim’s grandfather’s ashes, electronics, and more from Greene Co. home

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County woman told authorities someone broke into her home and stole several items, including her grandfather’s ashes.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded Tuesday morning to a reported burglary at a home on Rheatown Road in Chuckey.

The victim said she returned home from taking care of her horses and discovered the living room window propped open.

She told deputies that several items were missing from her home, including her grandfather’s cremains, jewelry, a laptop, a wallet, jewelry, and various electronics and tools.

No suspects were named, according to the sheriff’s office report.

