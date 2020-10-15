Report: 5 vehicles stolen from Toyota of Kingsport following break-in

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five vehicles were stolen from a Kingsport dealership on Wednesday, according to police.

A report from the Kingsport Police Department says officers were called to Toyota of Kingsport on Wednesday morning and spoke with an employee, who said the business had been broken into overnight.

The report says the suspect entered the business by breaking a glass window that led into the parts department.

KPD reports that the keys to vehicles belonging to customers were stolen from a counter in the service shop along with their corresponding vehicles.

The five following vehicles were stolen from the dealership:

2013 Honda Civic belonging to the dealership

2017 Toyota Rav4

2015 Toyota Highlander

2006 Toyota Tundra (Blue)

2020 Toyota Rav4 (Black)

Video surveillance captured a man entering the business through the broken window around 3:30 a.m.

The report says several knives were knocked off a counter in the parts department. An open knife laying on the floor was taken in for evidence.

The Honda Civic, the 2017 Rav4 and the Highlander were found parked and unoccupied in the Lowes parking lot on East Stone Drive.

A pack of cigarettes was also found in the floor board of the Highlander. Investigators spoke with the owners of the Highlander, who confirmed the pack did not belong to them.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton told News Channel 11 that the remaining two vehicles were recovered around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Ridgefields Market on Ridgefields Road.

A laptop valued at $10,000 was also stolen from the service shop, according to the report.