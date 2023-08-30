JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five schools in Northeast Tennessee received high rankings among the state’s high schools, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report list.

Below are the five highest-ranking high schools in News Channel 11’s coverage area in Northeast Tennessee, according to the report:

University School, Johnson City – No. 12 in Tennessee

Science Hill High School, Johnson City – No. 14 in Tennessee

Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport – No. 20 in Tennessee

Greeneville High School, Greeneville – No. 22 in Tennessee

Tennessee High School, Bristol – No. 44 in Tennessee

The U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on a school’s graduation rate, college readiness score, performance of underserved students and state assessments.

“We are very excited about our new ranking in the latest US News and World Report,” Science Hill principal Dr. Josh Carter said in a news release. “This ranking reflects the hard work and determination of our staff and students. We also could not attain this ranking without the encouragement and support of our city commission and board of education. We look forward to continuing our work as a school and achieving even more to climb the rankings in the coming years.”

Other local high schools were ranked among the top 100 by the report.

Just past the 50 mark was South Greene High School, which U.S. News & World Report ranked as 53rd among state high schools. Daniel Boone High School ranked 66th, Chuckey-Doak High School was 69th, David Crockett High School was 72nd, Cherokee High School was 83rd and Unicoi County High School ranked 95th.