ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the bridges along the Tweetsie Trail will be closed next week.

According to a release from Johnson City officials, Bridge No. 7 will be closed August 13-14 due to repairs.

The bridge can be found between mile markers 4.6 and 4.8 along the trail, close to the corner of Gap Creek Road and West G St.