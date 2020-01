ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Repairs are on the way for one scenic view in Elizabethton.

City Councilman Wes Frazier shared photos on social media of crosses on Lynn Mountain being knocked over due to recent weather in the Tri-Cities.

The post adds that the base of the crosses have also rotted, leading to them falling over.

Frazier says repairs for the crosses are expected to come as soon as possible.