HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The repair project on Highway 70N in Hawkins County is currently still underway.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the project is due to be completed August 15, 2019.

Video: Work continues on the Highway 70N landslide repair project in Hawkins County. This project has a due date of August 15, 2019. pic.twitter.com/QY8GUnOFKe— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 25, 2019

The landslide occurred in February 2019 and left one person dead and another injured.