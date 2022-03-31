KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a release from the City of Kingsport, repairs to the swinging bridge structure at Riverfront Park will begin Monday, April 4 and is expected to be completed in early June.

The swinging bridge, used to connect Riverfront Park to Domtar Park, was originally built in the 1970s, but it was forced to close in May 2021 after maintenance crews determined that some of the wooden structure had deteriorated.

“When you have wood over water, it tends to degrade faster than in normal environments,” City Engineer Hank Clabaugh stated in a release.

Kingsport bid the project just under a year ago, but only one bid was placed, valued at a higher price than expected; a second bid came into action last fall with Inland Construction, Inc. submitting a lower bid of $188,900.

Now that the city has determined a contractor, crews are preparing to get started; however, only a few renovations are needed.

“Not everything is being replaced though,” Clabaugh said. “The existing composite deck boards (walking surface) will be kept, as will the structural steel cables.”

Crews will replace all existing joists, adding vinyl-coated green fencing and a touch of paint to steel towers, cables and other parts of the swinging bridge.

The bridge will remain closed to the public throughout construction until the project is finished in June.