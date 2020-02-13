Rep. Van Huss sponsoring bill authorizing special censuses for unborn children

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. A new study released Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus. During pregnancy, particle pollution is linked to premature births and low birth weight, but scientists don’t understand why. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

(WJHL)- State Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) has filed a bill that would essentially include fetuses in special censuses.

The bill’s summary says, ” As introduced, authorizes local governments to take special censuses that include unborn children; requires that any state funds distributed and allocated to local governments based on population use such special census figures.”

According to the state capitol’s website, the bill has been assigned to the Cities & Counties Subcommittee in the House as of February 10 and was referred to the Senate State and Local Government Committee in the Senate on February 6.

The text in the bill under section b states, “Notwithstanding any other law, a county or municipality may, at its own expense, take a special census that includes unborn children in its population at any time during the interim between the regular decennial federal census. Such right includes the current decennium. The special census must be conducted by the federal bureau of the census or in a manner directed by and satisfactory to the department of economic and community development.”

The bill states that the state funds distributed and allocated to local governments would need to take these special censuses that include unborn children into account.

You can read the entire proposed bill HERE.