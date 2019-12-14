Rep. Timothy Hill to introduce bill to increase access to affordable childcare in TN

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities state lawmaker says he will introduce legislation to improve access to affordable child care in Tennessee.

State Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) talked with News Channel 11 about the need for the legislation after inspecting after-school programs offered by the Kingsport YMCA.

The Republican lawmaker spent time with students at Rock Springs Elementary School where YMCA organizers showcased the 13 after school programs they’re currently offering.

“We’ve got to find a way for those individuals who are trying to find good quality safe childcare so they can go to work if they want to,” Rep. Hill said.

Hill didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the legislation but said solving the problem will be a challenge.

“We don’t want the state of Tennessee or government standing in their way, but we have to balance safety and the regulatory climate that’s in place, so we have our work cut out for us,” said Hill.

He and other lawmakers return to Nashville for the next legislative session in January.