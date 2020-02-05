Rep. Timothy Hill files bill to allow unlicensed care providers to care for children in rural counties

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) filed legislation Wednesday to attempt to provide more access to childcare services in rural counties in Tennessee.

According to a release, House Commerce Committee Chairman Hill filed the measure after researching and speaking with citizens of Johnson County who struggle to find reliable childcare.

The release says the legislation would allow unlicensed care providers in counties with fewer than 50,000 citizens to care for children for a period of up to 12 hours a week.

The bill requires that parents sign a waiver that acknowledges the care providers are unlicensed.

The filed legislation also limits the number of children a provider may supervise to 10.

The bill would require all providers and staff members to complete at least 10 hours of training.

“Access to safe, reliable childcare services has troubled our communities for several years, and this solution will cut through government bureaucracy to address a great need for our families,” said Chairman Hill in the release. “I will continue to fight for additional resources that support them and that also ensure the safety of our children is never jeopardized by those who are responsible for their care.”

The bill must first be introduced to the House and then be assigned to the appropriate standing committee for debate and discussion.