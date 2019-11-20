Rep. Phil Roe opposes Minor League restructuring plan

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A U.S. representative from East Tennessee is speaking out on the Major League Baseball’s restructuring plan.

As it stands, MLB would eliminate 42 minor league teams, forcing some Appalachian League teams to lose their affiliation.

Representative Phil Roe is opposing the plan saying, “Nearly half the Appalachian League teams call East Tennessee home, and it would be a great loss to the region and to MLB if they were eliminated.”

Representative Roe said East Tennesseans have long enjoyed Appalachian League games in the summer, with four teams in East Tennesse and another just across the Virginia border.

Representative Roe also said, “I could not more strongly oppose MLB’s plan as it stands because of the disproportionate impact it will have on our region.”

He says he plans to discuss the issue further with MLB officials.