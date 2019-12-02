Rep. Phil Roe considering re-election plans, will make decision at Christmas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2020, Tennesseans will be voting not just on a President, but who will represent them in Congress.

Monday, Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) told News Channel 11 he has not decided whether he will run for a seventh term in office.

The retired physician said he and his family will gather at Christmas and decide together what’s next.

“The hardest part of my job is not what you would think about going to Washington,” Rep. Roe said. “That’s what we do. That’s what I’m hired to do. But it’s the travel – getting on four airplane flights a week and being away from family. That, to me, is the hard part.”

The 74-year-old won almost 80% of the vote in the last election.

He was first elected to Congress in 2009.