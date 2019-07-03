Rep. Phil Roe awards Jonesborough family with replica of the Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — U.S. Representative Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) awarded a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal to the family of World War II veteran Donald Snyder.

According to a release from Rep. Roe’s office, the Snyder family, of Jonesborough, received the medal on Monday.

Donald Snyder served in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) 801st/492nd Bombardment Group, referred to as the “Carpetbaggers.”

The “Carpetbaggers” delivered supplies and weapons to European resistance fighters during WWII.

“Their successful missions should be held at the highest honor and each individual should be recognized,” Rep. Roe said. “Our nation has no higher commitment than to care for and to honor our service members and veterans like Donald. I cannot thank him enough for his service, and his legacy will not be forgotten.”

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Washington County Veterans Service Officer Jerry Story also attended the awarding of the medal.