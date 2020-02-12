Rep. Micah Van Huss introduces resolution to declare Tennessee a sanctuary for citizens to bear arms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Representative Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) has filed a House Resolution in the General Assembly that would declare the state’s intent to uphold the Second Amendment.

The proposed resolution reads, “we reaffirm that Tennessee is a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”

You can read the full proposed resolution below:

HJR0748 by Murry Lee on Scribd

If approved, the resolution declares that Tennessee will not comply with any extra-constitutional actions from any government that would infringe upon citizens’ right to keep and bear arms.

Van Huss’ resolution also says that “safe harbor” would be extended to Virginians and other U.S. citizens whose Second Amendment rights have been violated.

In the last two lines of the introduced resolution, it reads that citizens must have access to arms that are at least equal to the government’s basic infantry unit, which includes semi-automatic AR-15s and AK-47s.

The resolution was first filed for introduction on February 3 and was assigned to the Constitutional Protections & Sentencing Subcommittee on Monday.