Rep. Matthew Hill responds to report of unlicensed magic supply business

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee representative Matthew Hill spoke out Thursday after a newly released report reveals his business is not registered with the state of Tennessee.

Hill, who is from Jonesborough, has owned and operated an international Christian magic supply store out of his home, but he has not registered the business or given information to the state.



The online business sells supplies and teaching aids to customers around the world. Hill told News Channel 11 that he didn’t need a business license.

“Well, first of all, let me be clear. I contacted the Secretary of State’s Office, and they communicated to me that since the business is not an LLC or a partnership and is not incorporated, it does not require a state license,” Hill said.

Hill says he will get the required information submitted, if necessary.

Hill is running to replace Glen Casada as next speaker of the house.

