Rep. Matthew Hill hosts 7th annual Community Day

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. Matthew Hill (Tenn.- R) invited community members from District 7 to join him for a community day at the Telford Diner Saturday.

The event served to bring neighbors together in unity to celebrate a close-knit community.

News Channel 11 spoke to Hill, who said while it’s always important to show unity, he said that now more than ever, the dinner served to remind the community how detrimental unity is.

“With everything that’s been going on with COVID and stuff, it’s not taken for granted anymore,” Hill said. “The ability to come together and be together isn’t taken for granted, and I think it’s really, really appreciated now more than ever.”

The partnership with the Telford Diner took place Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

While past events hosted 500 people or more, due to novel coronavirus concerns, Hill expected no more than 200 people to stop by to the community day event.