Rep. Hulsey explains resolution rebuking AP report on racism in the military

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Military families and constituents of Rep. Bud Hulsey were the impetus behind introducing House Joint Resolution 709 last week, which calls racism in the U.S. military uncommon and condemns an Associated Press article on the subject. The resolution seeks to “reprimand the AP for engaging in the lowest form of incendiary journalism.”

The basis of the reprimand stems from what Hulsey and his constituents describe as exaggerated journalism.

“Their complaint was that they are not racist at all,” Hulsey said. “The people they know are not racist and their rank is not racist. They admit that yes it probably does exist and they have probably seen it from time to time, but it is not pervasive at all. And, they are offended that they get painted with this brush. That was the whole issue.”

In May 2021, Associated Press journalists Kat Stafford, James Laporta, Aaron Morrison and Helen Wieffering reported that racism is rampant in the U.S. military. This month, Hulsey introduced HJR0709, which he says was prompted by some of his constituents who disagree and are offended by the article’s accusations.

“Legislators run bills based on what their constituents want or what folks in their district come to them about,” Hulsey said. “There were military families who were incensed by this article and they’ve got every right to be incensed because it’s inaccurate. So, they asked if I would be willing to run a resolution condemning that article – that it’s not accurate. Our servicemen and women are not blatantly racist. The military is not consumed with racism and discrimination like the words that they used and so I said yeah. And so that’s what the resolution does. It says we disagree.”

Kat Stafford, one of the four AP reporters to publish the article, took to Twitter earlier this week to stand by her team’s reporting and also expressed this was “a career first.” In the article, the AP reporters shared several stories as told to them by people experiencing racism and discrimination among the ranks of the military.

Hulsey doubled down on what’s written in the resolution.



“I’m going by their own numbers,” he said. “750 complaints in the entire year and we’ve got over a million servicemen and women. The resolution says that when it’s investigated and it’s valid — it needs to be ferreted out and dealt with, but to accuse the whole military of a deep-rooted and deep-seeded culture of discrimination and racism that permeates the military is not accurate at all.”

Hulsey supports reprimanding those who have been investigated and found guilty of racism and discrimination.

“You’ve got to deal with the complaints of racism and they quote 750 cases of it,” he said. “This resolution doesn’t oppose at all an investigation of those or any discipline that goes with fixing the problem. Not at all. That’s not what the resolution says. It says that the article is inaccurate by taking those numbers and painting with a broad brush this accusation.”

Hulsey was unaware of any processes for tracking the trend of instances of racism and discrimination throughout the ranks of the military but was curious to learn more.

“I’d like to know how those numbers play out from year to year,” Hulsey said.

Hulsey said none of his constituents have contacted his office to share military-related experiences of discrimination or racism. Hulsey said he did not anticipate that anyone would take offense to this legislation and was surprised by the level of national attention it is receiving.