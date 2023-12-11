JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year after a highly critical audit of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS), State Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) has ongoing and fresh concerns about the agency.

“I’m concerned that we are not headed in the right direction with the current leadership in the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services,” Hawk told News Channel 11.

The conversation occurred shortly after Hawk learned about a recent policy change that enabled use of “mechanical restraints” such as handcuffs on children in state custody for any reason, including “dependency or neglect” or being “unruly.”

Prior to the change, only “committed delinquent youth” could be put in such restraints while in DCS custody to “maintain custody and control and assure safety.”

“We’re tasked with listening to the experts in children’s health and well being, and folks that I have heard from recently, and much of that has been the last two hours … said that is not a best practice,” Hawk said Friday. “So in the moment, I would have to think that rule should be reversed.”

The policy coordinator with a statewide disability advocacy organization that works closely with DCS families said she agreed with both Hawk’s assessment of that new policy and his contention that the agency has marked room for improvement.

“In my opinion, the prohibition on the use of handcuffs for this population of youth was the right decision and to stray away from that policy I would agree 100% is not in the best interest of the child, and it’s not at all in line with best practices,” Zoe Jamail of Disability Rights TN said.

DCS said in a statement it implemented the new policy after “multiple incidents of violent attacks on staff by youth in our custody.” The statement added that “dozens” of youth who come into DCS care as dependent and neglected face serious criminal charges “such as first-degree murder, aggravated assault and rape of a child.”

It said working with certified security officers, DCS “will use handcuffs in limited emergency situations when other de-escalation steps haven’t worked.”

Hawk said the quiet implementation of the new policy — which does not expressly prohibit the use of restraints against any youth, though it limits the circumstances in an 11-part sub-policy — fits what he sees as a pattern of lack of transparency and “circling the wagons” around difficult issues.

“Engage us as a general assembly, as interested individuals in our communities who could help if they would just reach out to us and come up with ideas to fix some of the shortcomings that they’ve got,” Hawk said. He also cited what he believes are ongoing morale and employee retention issues at the agency, though DCS told News Channel 11 Monday its case manager vacancy rate is down to 12%, well below its rate of a year ago.

Hawk said “hundreds of judges” statewide also “want to be part of the solution.”

“I’m fearful that the Department of Children Services is only giving us in the General Assembly part of the story, only giving the court system part of the story, and we can’t operate until we know the whole truth,” Hawk said.

“That’s what I want from the Tennessee Department of Children Services is transparency. The good, the bad and the ugly, and let’s work toward fixing this so we don’t have these ‘aha moments’ where negative stories are coming out monthly if not weekly now.”

DCS provided the following statement about the policy change:

A recent policy change regarding handcuffs was necessitated by multiple violent attacks on staff by Dependent & Neglect youth in our care. Dozens of youth have been placed in DCS custody as ‘dependent and neglected’ despite serious criminal charges pending against them. DCS, working with certified security officers, will use handcuffs in limited emergency situations. The decision is never taken lightly and is only made when other de-escalation steps haven’t worked. Any use of handcuffs must follow rigorous protocol laid out in the Department’s policy.

Not a new problem

Hawk has been a legislator for more than two decades and said he’s encountered shortcomings in the DCS offices of three different governors now. But he said after the audit and a significant pay increase for case managers funded by the legislature, “it seems like the problems are still coming and therein the morale of folks working within (DCS) continues to go down.”

“Anecdotally what I’ve heard from several is they don’t feel the process is transparent, they don’t feel like their voice is being heard and that when they say something’s not right here, they’re told to rewrite their report. We can’t have that.”

Hawk pointed to legislative oversight committees that once met regularly with DCS and other agencies. He said those brainstormed when issues arose and tried to guide a broader effort toward addressing them.

While the Republican-led assembly mothballed those and said they’d gotten too bureaucratic, Hawk said he believes something similar, if more effective, is needed, preferably with the judicial system also closely involved.

“I would engage all three entities to come together once a month,” Hawk said. “At this point in time we’re in a crisis situation where I see value in bringing us all together.”

Hawk said the problem, in his mind, does not lie primarily with the front line DCS staff.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m blaming this on our state employees because they do incredible work under the most extreme circumstances,” he said.

He said they’re grappling with what has “become a perfect storm for young families and in turn young children suffering both emotional and physical issues that we’ve not seen in our country ever.”

Hawk wasn’t giving the same pass to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, a former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation human trafficking specialist who took the post in September 2022.

“Folks are going to expect negative stories to happen, but how you react to that negative story and how you react to that bad situation is what’s going to define you as a community, as a state, as a country,” Hawk said.

‘We’ve been hopeful there would be more cooperation

Jamail said her organization, Disability Rights TN, has encountered what she describes as a “doubling down” by DCS on an approach that emphasizes punitive approaches, including with many children who have disabilities and have experienced trauma.

Often, she said, that leads to children who enter the system on the dependent and neglected side of things eventually ending up in the juvenile justice system — what she called “a really high crossover rate” that came to light during ad hoc hearings on juvenile justice and DCS.

“The department has a really unique opportunity to intervene at that point when there is contact on the dependent and neglected side to prevent that crossover to the juvenile justice side, but also to grow prevention programming in the child welfare system,” Jamail said.

She said her agency and others have sought closer dialogue with DCS about shifting its approach and resources toward more efforts to prevent removal of children on the dependent and neglect side.

“When we are talking specifically about young people with complex disabilities and behavior issues, oftentimes it is not that there is abuse in the home but it is a family begging for the supports and resources that they need to keep the child in the home to avoid removal by DCS,” Jamail said.

When children do end up in state custody, including sometimes in non-licensed “transitional care” facilities, Jamail said behaviors that might get defused at home can often cross a line that brings on punishment.

“If people are not trained properly in terms of de-escalation and other behavior intervention tools that fall short of restrictive behavior — management such as mechanical restraints, physical restraint, seclusion — then often their first response is to contact law enforcement. And so that is one way that we see how these congregate care settings can really lead to juvenile justice involvement for a lot of these young people.”

Jamail also said Disability Rights TN leaders are concerned about the non-licensed facilities, which DCS said are used on a limited basis “where youth in our custody can wait in a home-like setting until best placement is determined.”

DCS said in those sites, where 10 youth in the Northeast region currently await placement, “DCS maintains the responsibility of providing continuous care and supervision of the child.”

But Jamail said without licensure, DCS can’t hold license revocation over the head of a location, “which makes forcing compliance with minimum standards and requirements difficult.”

Jamail said Disability Rights TN leaders get a continued sense that DCS is developing a “culture” where “essentially they’re saying, ‘well, it’s the kids’ fault… We have to do this because the kids are so bad and we have no other option.”

Jamail said she doesn’t buy that. She continues to recommend advisory councils of family caregivers who have dealt with complex disabilities or behaviors.

“They manage to do it without handcuffing young people and they also manage to employ de-escalation techniques and other intervention techniques that keep it from getting to a point where handcuffs would be warranted.”

She said advocates have been hopeful there would be more cooperation with DCS.

“In our experience, there hasn’t been that willingness to collaborate and really address what we see is the main issues.”

For his part, Hawk said he hasn’t seen sufficient improvement since last year’s audit.

“I’m more inclined to give pass-fail grade, and my fear is that we’re failing our children across the state of Tennessee right now.”