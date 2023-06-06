MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger will host a public forum in Mountain City next week.

The “Conversations with your Congresswoman” event will take place Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 211 N. Church St.

According to the congresswoman’s office, Harshbarger will “share updates from Washington, give information on ways her office can help constituents with federal agency-related issues, and answer questions from attendees.”

Members of the public who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing TN01.RSVP@mail.house.gov.