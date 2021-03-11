Rep. Harshbarger introduces first bill

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger has introduced her first bill, legislation that she says could lead to lower prescription drug costs.

Harshbarger’s bill is the House companion to Senate Bill 298, which was introduced by Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Named the “Pharmacy Benefit Manager Accountability Study Act,” the legislation would require the Government Accountability Office to study the role of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in the pharmaceutical supply chain and make recommendations on how to increase transparency, improve competition, lower costs, and bolster efficiency.

Harshbarger, who is a pharmacist, says PBMs are the middlemen who negotiate payments between health insurers, pharmacies, and drug companies and also determine which drugs are covered and at what prices.

“As a pharmacist myself, I understand the need for greater transparency and competition among PBMs in order to help lower the cost of prescription drugs,” Harshbarger said in a statement Thursday. “The PBM Accountability Study Act would require a study on the role of PBMs and recommend ways to improve their operational efficiency and lower costs in pharmaceutical supply chains. PBM reforms are one critical component toward lowering the costs of prescription drugs for Americans and ensuring pharmacists can best meet the needs of patients, and this act would be a step in the right direction for achieving these goals.”

The Senate version of the bill was introduced last month and has been referred to committee.