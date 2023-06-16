MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) took questions from the public during a town hall in Mountain City Friday evening.

Community members asked questions and expressed concerns about several key issues in Washington D.C.

A key topic for the audience was the federal debt ceiling. Earlier in June, a bill was passed that raised the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion.

Harshbarger voted against this debt ceiling package and said that more federal cuts were needed to help benefit residents in our area.

“We did not cut spending like the first debt ceiling bill we sent over,” Harsbarger said.

However, Harshbarger assured the audience that she was going to continue to fight to cut more and reduce spending. She said that during the appropriations process over the course of the year is where she expects cuts to be made.

“We’ve got this year to do that, and we’re going to hold our feet to the fire,” Harshbarger said.

Another key topic during the town hall was the 2nd Amendment.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called an August special session to address public safety. Lee wants state lawmakers to pass a bill that keeps guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves and others.

Lee isn’t calling the possible legislation a red flag law, but Harshbarger said that she has spoken with local sheriffs and law enforcement and condemns red flag laws.

“If red flag law legislation passes, anybody can say that you were unfit to own a weapon, to carry a weapon, and they can come and do an evaluation and probably take that weapon,” Harshbarger said.

Harshbarger also reacted to former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment. He appeared in court earlier this week and pleaded not guilty to allegations that he mishandled National Security secrets.

The congresswoman joined several of her Republican colleagues in saying the Department of Justice is interfering with the upcoming presidential election.

“You don’t have to look any further than what they’ve done to the man the whole time he was president,” Harshbarger said.