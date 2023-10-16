WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger endorsed Ohio congressman Jim Jordan for speaker of the U.S. House ahead of an expected vote on Tuesday.

In a statement, Northeast Tennessee’s congresswoman said Jordan has her “full support.”

Rep. Diana Harshbarger

“Jim Jordan is the proven conservative champion that America needs as Speaker of the House and has my full support,” Harshbarger said. “Under his leadership, Republicans will stand united in our fight to secure our borders, rein in reckless government spending, and hold the Biden administration accountable. The Democrats’ disastrous policies are destroying our country and Republicans must support our conference’s nominee so that we can get back to work for the American People.”

Former president Donald Trump has also endorsed Jordan.

A full House vote to elect Jordan as speaker is planned for Tuesday. He needs 217 votes to win. With Republicans holding 221 House seats, it would only take a few GOP defectors to derail his bid for speaker.

The expected vote will come two weeks after a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in a historic vote to oust Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. In an effort led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, nine Republicans voted to boot McCarthy, including Gaetz and Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Elijah Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matthew Rosendale of Montana.

Harshbarger voted against removing McCarthy and criticized her Republican colleagues who did.

“I wish that Republicans were this determined to fight against the Democrats’ disastrous policies, instead of attacking one another,” the congresswoman said in an Oct. 3 statement.

Last week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise dropped out of the race for speaker after narrowly defeating Jordan for the Republican nomination for the role.