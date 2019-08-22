Rep. Faison wins Tennessee GOP House Caucus vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State Representative Jeremy Faison is the new chairman of the State House Republican Caucus.

The vote happened Thursday evening. Rep. Faison (R-Cosby) received 40 votes, beating Michael Curcio in the third round.

The two had tied in the first round and Faison did not receive the 30 votes needed for an outright win in round two.

This comes as the now-former GOP chairman, Rep. Cameron Sexton of Crossville, is expected to become the next House Speaker. He will replace Glen Casada, who stepped down from the post earlier this month.

I would like to congratulate @JeremyFaison4TN on his election as @tnhousegop Caucus Chair. An outstanding choice. I look forward to working with him to make Tennessee an even better place to live, work, raise a family and retire. pic.twitter.com/bp6qZtcREj — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) August 22, 2019

