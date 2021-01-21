Rep. Diana Harshbarger joins House Republican Whip Team as freshman congresswoman

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL) – Representative Diana Harshbarger has been appointed to the House Republican Whip Team after accepting an invitation.

Congresswoman Harshbarger issued a statement in a press release after joining the team on Thursday, January 21.

“It’s a great honor to have the chance to serve on the House Republican Whip Team in the 117th Congress, and to be one of the freshmen who have been selected. I would like to thank Congressman Steve Scalise for this tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to working with the rest of the team to advance common-sense, conservative solutions to our country’s problems.” Congresswoman Harshbarger

According to the United States Senate website, political party whip teams are “mainly responsible for counting heads and rounding up party members for votes and quorum calls, and they occasionally stand in for the majority or minority leaders in their absence.”

“I’m very excited to welcome Diana to the Whip Team for the 117th Congress. As a small business owner, Diana’s personal experience will be critical in our efforts to get our economy back on track. As a licensed pharmacist, she’ll be immediately effective in our battle against the Coronavirus pandemic as well as our fight against the opioid crisis. Diana is a great addition to our team and I look forward to working side-by-side with her to resist Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda,” House Republican Whip Stever Scalise said in the release.