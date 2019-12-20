Rep. David Hawk says he would consider run for Congress if Roe decides not to seek re-election

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an interview with News Channel 11 Friday, Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) said if Congressman Phil Roe decided not to run for re-election in 2020, he would consider running for that seat.

He said in part, “I need to clarify completely than my potential thought to run for Congress is 100% contingent upon Congressman Roe deciding not to run for re-Election. They being said, if Congressman Roe decided not to run for re-Election, after 17 years of service to our state of Tennessee, I would have to give consideration on a potential opportunity to serve even more constituents in Northeast Tennessee.”

In November 2018 Rep. Hawk was re-elected to the Tennessee General Assembly. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2002 and has represented the 5th District in the 16 years since.