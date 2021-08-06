Rep. Crawford, Sen. Lundberg announce $50,000 grant awarded to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee State Rep. John Crawford (R- Kingsport/Bristol) and Sen. Jon Lundberg (R- Bristol) announced Friday that Sullivan County has been awarded a $50,000 ThreeStar Grant.

These funds stem from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD).

The department said that the $50,000 will go toward local community development initiatives, including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship and other priorities.

“It is exciting news that our county has been selected to receive this funding,” Crawford said. “This grant will provide the necessary funds that will allow us to build upon our economic successes and improve the lives of our Sullivan County residents. I congratulate our local leaders on a successful application and appreciate TNECD for their continued investment in our community.”

Fifty-four counties across the state have received a combined $2.4 million from the ThreeStar grant program. Counties that applied were required to develop strategic plans for the funding.

“The ThreeStar Grants provide important funds for the well-being of our residents, as well as our future economic development,” Lundberg said. “These funds will allow our local leaders to continue to keep up with the growing needs of our citizens. I congratulate them for submitting a successful grant application which I was proud to support.”