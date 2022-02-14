MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Prison administrators say a corrections officer at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex (NECX) was injured in an assault last week, and a Tennessee state lawmaker says violence within the prison must end.

According to Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) public information officer Robert Reburn, an officer was assaulted by an inmate on Thursday, Feb. 10. Reburn said the officer was treated for “minor injuries” at a local hospital and released.

While TDOC’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, Rep. Scotty Campbell (R-3) said he spoke with unnamed sources that helped shed more light on the situation.

“I’ve been notified by two sources that one correctional officer was stabbed multiple times,” Campbell said. “The correctional officer has been treated and released.”

Campbell said he was told the incident occurred inside one of the facility’s units, while multiple inmates were also inside. TDOC has not released the exact location of the incident.

“Stabbings should never happen in state prison, period,” Campbell said. “It’s an all-too-common occurrence, and it’s way past time that this situation in general gets resolved.”

Rep. Campbell has led other efforts to reduce violence and increase staffing within the complex, including an increased salary for all correctional officers. Campbell said the changes made so far, however, haven’t solved the problem.

“I thought that the salary increase would help, and it has in terms of recruitment and retention of correctional officers, but there are other challenges clearly that need to be addressed,” Campbell said. “Personnel numbers, policies, you need to have enough staff to be able to make sure that no inmate has a weapon at any time, 24/7.”

TDOC has not released whether a weapon was used in the incident. Rep. Campbell said he reached out to the TDOC commissioner’s office to request a weapons check in the facility.

“I’m not sure of the department’s traditional and normal policy in terms of a team going around and collecting weapons, and julip, and phones and other things that they seem to find every time they do one of those checks. I just know that staffing has been so limited, I assume that’s part of the reason those checks haven’t been as routine as I’d like to see.”

Campbell said NECX isn’t alone in the struggle. While preparing to leave his post in October 2021, previous TDOC commissioner Tony Parker told state senators that more funding was required to compete with other, less stressful positions.

“This issue of staffing is not going to go away,” Parker said. “We need to invest and become competitive in the job market, where we can hire high-quality people to fill these jobs that are most difficult on the best of days. To fill them with qualified people going forward, to operate a corrections department and stay on track with the good things we’ve seen.”

In Governor Bill Lee’s proposed FY 2022-23 budget, NECX is slated to receive $56,871,000 in funds from the state to support 429 expected full-time employees. That number is a $3.8 million increase compared to FY 2021-22’s estimated budget, and a $411,700 decrease from FY 2021-22’s ending budget.

“There are a number of challenges with this, this is not exclusive to Northeast,” Campbell said. “But I’m really, really disheartened that after all the public and private conversations we’ve had that there was a correctional officer stabbed on the soil here.”