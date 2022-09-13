NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) has been selected to chair a committee examining criminal sentencing and supervision.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced the appointment Tuesday.

The committee was formed after recent violent crimes in Memphis, including a shooting rampage and the kidnapping and murder of kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher. The suspects in both cases were recently released from prison – one in 2020 and the other last March – after felony convictions.

According to a release from the House speaker’s office, the new committee “will review guidelines relevant to the supervision, investigation and release of individuals who commit crimes in Tennessee.”

Hulsey, a retired police officer, has been an advocate for “truth in sentencing,” which requires some criminals to serve 100% of their sentences.

“As the co-prime sponsor of our truth in sentencing bill, Bud Hulsey has demonstrated his commitment to public safety, and that he stands strong with victims of violent crime and their families,” Sexton said in a release. “His extensive knowledge and experience as a former member of law enforcement make him the ideal person to chair the Joint Ad Hoc Committee to Review the Adequacy of the Supervision, Investigation, and Release of Criminal Defendants. I know he will do a great job leading this committee, and I appreciate his willingness to answer the call to serve.”

The committee is expected to hold its first meeting in the coming weeks.