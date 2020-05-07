Reopening the Region: Salons, barbershops reopen across Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) You can now get all the damage you did with your quarantine cuts and color corrected by a professional.

Hair salons and barbershops opened across Tennessee, Wednesday.

Stylists could not wait to get back to work and customers could not wait to get in their chairs.

A fresh haircut or new hairdo can sometimes provide the right amount of confidence a person needs. Barbers and hairstylists in Greeneville are open to the joy of many people.

“I’ve waited too long because from December to now, the roots have come, the gray is here,” recurring customer Kathy Rector said.

For clients at Shear Pefection, it is more than just hair.

Kathy Rector is a two-time cancer survivor in remission for the last six years. At one point, she lost all of her hair while undergoing treatment.

“I just stay at home. The pretty days, I go outside and I don’t go out. I’m scared to death. My immune system is compromised, I’m a breast cancer survivor. I just don’t go out,” Rector said. I just thank goodness that I was able to get out today to come here and let William help me look like a person again.”

Salon owner William Ball told Pheben Kassahun that Rector is one of dozens of people who have called since the start of business, Wednesday.

Shear Perfection owner William Ball said, “It’s been very eventful and very busy today. Of course, there’s two or three customers waiting outside, due to limited customers allowed in the building.”

He has looked forward to openingafter being closed for nearly two months.

Ball said, “There’s just no availablity. I’m doing as many as I can, and staying open as late as I can.”

“I was so grateful just to be able to get out today because Thank goodness the beauty shops are open,” Rector said.

Before you enter a shop, clients are reminded to wear a face mask or face covering this one in order to protect yourself and your hairstylist. services that require removing face coverings like beard shaving or facials are not permitted in phase 1.

Barbershops were also experiencing high call volumes.

Many clients at Doyle’s Barbershop in Greeneville said they are thankful the wait is over for them to get a haircut.

Doyle Tunnell was one of many barbershop owners forced to close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Clients like dale long say reopening shops makes him feel like some normalcy has returned to the community.

“Six or seven weeks. I had somebody help do what they could do to cut my hair a little bit because I didn’t know how long it would be,” repeat customer, Dale Long said. “It makes me feel good that I’m getting my haircut. It makes me feel like things are getting back to normal. I am very thankful that we got to have today, today being the day we could go back to going to salons more. I’m very thankful that they are taking extra precautions here to keep everything clean, to wear a mask when they come in because you are really close/personal when you do it.”

Doyle’s Barbershop owner, Doyle Tunnell said, “We’re having to take appointments so it’s not like it would normally be. We have not had a full house of people but we’ve had a steady stream of people all day. People anxious to get in and get their haircut after a long stretch of not having one.”

Clients are asked to wear face coverings or masks while getting serviced.