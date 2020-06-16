Reopening Schools: Sullivan County proposes plan for fall start date, still subject to change

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a letter addressed to parents and students, Sullivan County school officials released updated guidance on reopening this fall.

The letter outlined recommendations that would be presented to the board of education at the July 9 meeting.

The letter read in part, “Currently, our scheduled first day for students is set to be August 3rd. We may ask the Board to adjust the start date to August 5th to allow additional time to clean our facilities and prepare to receive students. Calendar changes are also subject to approval by the Tennessee State Board of Education.”

School officials also said there would be “3 basic plans of operation” listed below:

traditional in person learning

blended learning that is partially online and partially in person

totally online learning

