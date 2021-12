Bruce Hall, from left, Kevin Cronin, and Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon perform during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — REO Speedwagon is coming to Johnson City in 2022.

The rock band will perform at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Feb. 21.

Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale Friday. They will be available for purchase at the Freedom Hall box office and Etix.com.

The band has been performing since 1967 is known for hits such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”