Remote workers gather at Spark Plaza

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Remote workers found themselves under one roof on Monday to network and swap tips for successful careers at home.

The event, titled “Remote Worker Meetup; Cultivating Locals” was organized in part by Founders Forge, Spark Plaza, Flavor Inc. and local remote workers to help draw in and connect remote workers who can often find themselves isolated.

With plenty of refreshments and learning material, Spark Plaza was alight with conversation and cooperation.

Guests were encouraged to wear nametags with their names and living history, marking when they arrived in Johnson City or whether they were lifetime natives.

The event largely focused on the new nature of work in the wake of COVID-19 and mass movement of careers to the web. The idea that anyone could be a local to the Tri-Cities was the main message of event organizers, who stated that instead of coming to the area to follow work, remote workers come to the area because they love it and work where they need to.

Maps were set up with pins for each attendee to mark their previous residences, who studded the board with notes all across the world.

The event comes on the heels of a Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association effort to draw new remote workers with incentives like cash prizes, residence payment, and other door prizes.